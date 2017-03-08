Blackhawks Activate Niklas Hjalmarsson From Injured Reserve

(CBS) The Blackhawks on Wednesday activated defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson from injured reserve.
Hjalmarsson has missed the team’s past four games with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to play when the Blackhawks host the Ducks on Thursday evening.
Hjalmarsson has recorded 14 points in 60 games, an output that includes a career-high five goals. He also ranks third in the NHL with 156 blocked shots.
Recently acquired defenseman Johnny Oduya is also expected to be available for Chicago after dealing with an ankle injury, coach Joel Quenneville told reporters. That means we’ll likely see the return of the Hjalmarsson-Oduya defensive pairing that was so often successful from 2012-’15 before Oduya left for the Dallas Stars in free agency.