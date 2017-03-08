Enter CBS Chicago’s Bracket Challenge Contest For The Chance To Win A $200 Twin Peaks Gift Card!

670 The Score and Twin Peaks have partnered for the ultimate college basketball Bracket Challenge! Complete your bracket for a chance to win a $200 gift card to a Twin Peaks restaurant! Complete rules, more information and registration can be found here.

Official Rules​

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS OPEN TO LEGAL U.S. RESIDENTS LIVING IN ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN WHO ARE EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. How to Enter the Contest:

The 670 THE SCORE BRACKET CHALLENGE (the “Contest”) will begin after men’s college basketball teams are announced on Sunday, March 12, 2017 for the men’s college basketball tournament (the “Tournament”).Brackets will open soon after teams are announced (by approximately 7:00 PM CST).Entrants will be able to make and change their picks until fifteen (15) minutes prior to scheduled tipoff in the first game of the first full round (Round of 64) of the Tournament on Thursday, March 16, 2017 (the “Cutoff”).The Cutoff will be at approximately 11:00 AM CST.The Contest is being administered for WSCR-AM (the “Station”), by Upickem, LLC (“Administrator”).

(b) Entrants can enter via the following Station website (the “Website”):

http://chicago.cbslocal.com/bracketchallenge

(c) Entrants will be required to register an account with the Administrator in order to enter. Entrants may, but are not required to, register prior to the March 12, 2017 announcement of teams. Following such announcement and ending at the Cutoff, entrants must register if they have not already done so and then, following the online instructions, pick the winning teams for each round of the Tournament. Entrants must also enter their predicted score for the final game of the Tournament for use as a tie breaker as described in Paragraph 4(c) below. Entrants will not be required to pick the winners of the “First Four” play-in games.

If no selection is made for a particular game the entrant will be unable to receive credit for that game which may adversely impact the entrant’s standing in that round and the overall Contest.​

(d) Limit one (1) entry per person. Only one (1) entry per email address may be used. Use of computer programs and other automatic means to enter is prohibited. If an entrant enters more than once, the additional entries will be disqualified.

The Station is not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors, malfunction or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or on-line service or late, lost, illegible, incomplete or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Station determines, in its sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Station reserves the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its completion, notice will be posted on the Website. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus or bug, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Station which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station reserves the right at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. By use of the Website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Terms of Use and to the use of your personal information as described in CBS Radio’s Privacy Policy, each of which is available on the Website.

(e) Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning an email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Administrator. The Administrator’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Contest.

(f) Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received and the relative ability of entrants to correctly predict the results of the Tournament.

2. Eligibility Restrictions:

The Contest is open to legal U.S. residents living in Illinois and Wisconsin, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. ​ Employees of CBS Radio Inc. and the Administrator, Twin Peaks, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), their advertising, programming and development, and promotional agencies, prize suppliers, Contest sponsors and their agencies and other television and radio stations in any market and the members of such employees’ immediate families (spouse, parent, sibling or child) and those living in the same household of such employees (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win.This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. ​ Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. Prizes:

A total of one (1) prize will be awarded locally during the Contest:​

One (1) prize:$200 USD Twin Peaks Gift Card.Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”):$200 USD. ​ The gift card will be subject to the terms and conditions as set forth by the issuers of the gift card.Gift card is not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will gift card be replaced if lost or stolen. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of his/her prize. The prize is awarded as is.Entrants acknowledge that the Contest Entities have not made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, whether now or hereafter enacted, concerning the prize, including, without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose, except for any express manufacturer’s warranty as may be included with the prize or as may be separately provided to entrants by law. ​ No more than the total number of prizes specified in these Official Rules will be awarded.In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Contest Entities are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate. ​ The prize is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of the prize is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value.The Station is not responsible for winner’s limitations that prevent acceptance or use of the prize.The prize is expressly limited to the items listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.Other restrictions may apply.The prize may not be substituted or redeemed for cash.

4. Point System and Selection of Winner:​

Decisions of the Station with respect to the Contest are final. ​ Each round of the Tournament is worth up to sixty four (64) points.There are six (6) rounds in the Tournament worth up to three hundred eighty-four (384) points. Entrants will receive two (2) points for each Round of 64 game that they pick correctly.Entrants will receive four (4) points for each Round of 32 game that they pick correctly.Entrants will receive eight (8) points for each Round of 16 game that they pick correctly.Entrants will receive sixteen (16) points for each Round of 8 game that they pick correctly.Entrants will receive thirty-two (32) points for each Round of 4 game that they pick correctly.Entrants will receive sixty-four (64) points for picking the winner of the college basketball championship game.The entrant with the highest score for each round will be deemed the round winner, upon verification of eligibility.The entrant with the highest total score for all rounds combined will be deemed the prize winner, upon verification of eligibility.In the event of a tie for the highest score in rounds one (1) through five (5), the one (1) winner for the round will be randomly selected from among the tied entrants.In the event of a tie for the highest score in round six (6) (the championship game), the computer will take those tied entrants and apply the “Score Approximation Formula” outlined below to determine the winner of that round.If there is still a tie, the one (1) winner for the round will be randomly selected from among those still tied after application of the Score Approximation Formula.In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the computer will take those tied entrants who picked the championship game correctly and apply the “Score Approximation Formula” outlined below to determine the prize winner.The entrant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner.If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order: ​ ​ The most points earned in the Round of 4 The most points earned in the Round of 8 The most points earned in the Round of 16 The most points earned in the Round of 32 The most points earned in the Round of 64 If there is still a tie the computer will randomly pick a winner from the remaining tied entrants. ​ Score Approximation Formula: ​ If any game is canceled, forfeited or indefinitely suspended for any reason, or if game results in a tie, that game shall not count for any entrant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist . ​ The potential prize winner will be notified by phone/email on or around April 7, 2017. In the event that the potential prize winner is not reachable as solely determined by the Station after five (5) days following notification (e.g., no response to email or voicemail), the Station reserves the right to select an alternate potential winner.If the Station cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, the prize will not be awarded . ​ The prize will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winner (or the winner’s parent or legal guardian if under the age of majority) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within five (5) days of winning or the prize will be forfeited.If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize.

Subtract what the entrant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team’s score and square this value; Subtract what the entrant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team’s score and square this value. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the entrant’s “score approximation”. ​

5. Conditions:

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner.The winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more.Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize.Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported by the Station to the IRS. ​ Participation in the Contest and/or acceptance of prize constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s permission for the Contest Entities or their agents to interview the winner, to photograph, film, and record the winner, and to use in commerce and in any media his/her name, address (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Contest Entities, the Contest and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, except where prohibited by law.The winner agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law. ​ Participation in the Contest and/or acceptance of a prize constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s agreement to release, discharge and hold harmless the Contest Entities, their advertising, programming and development, and promotional agencies, prize suppliers, Contest sponsors and their agencies, participating television and radio stations in any market, and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize and participation in the Contest, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to or participation in the Contest, possession, acceptance, delivery and/or use or misuse of the prize or participation in any Contest-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy. ​ If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Released Parties, any entry, competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station shall have the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information or human error, failure or omission; (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (iv) errors, malfunctions or data loss of any kind, entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties or other technological problems, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions or for telephone or network service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection, equipment malfunctions or any other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or submitting a text message; or (v) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same.Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Contest prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control. ​ Except where prohibited, by entering the Contest, each entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or the prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”).Further, by entering the Contest, each entrant waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have such damages multiplied or increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Released Parties in connection with this Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to the conflict of laws rules thereof. ​ Caution: Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage the Website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Contest Entities reserve the right to seek damages from any such entrant to the fullest extent permitted by law. ​ It is the sole responsibility of each entrant to notify the Administrator in the event of his or her email address changing.To do so, click on the edit profile link on your member home page.Failure to maintain a valid email address will result in that entrant’s disqualification and the forfeiture of the prize won in conjunction with this Contest.The Station reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who has registered with invalid or false information or who has entered the Contest more than one time.To qualify for the prize, an entrant must have valid registration information by the Contest ending date.Any information that is inaccurate or misleading will result in that entrant’s disqualification and the forfeiture of the prize won in conjunction with this Contest. ​ Other conditions: ​ The Station reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if their username is deemed inappropriate.

Any entrant attempting to make selection changes close to the Cutoff, risks the chance of not getting in his/her changes on time.

Any entrant caught or suspected of system tampering, Contest interference or violating the Website’s or the Administrator’s website’s Terms of Use or these Official Rules, may be removed from the Contest at any time and without notice.The Contest Entities also reserve the right to pursue legal and criminal action against such entrants.

After the Cutoff, all picks are final.

The Contest may not be used in connection with any form of gambling.The Contest is strictly for entertainment purposes only. ​ To obtain a copy of the Official Rules and/or winner’s list (specify which) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) to 670 The Score Bracket Challenge Official Rules/Winners, c/o 670 The Score Digital Media, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor, New York, New York 10020 for receipt by June 6, 2017.

Sponsor: 670 The Score, 180 N Stetson, Suite 1000, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.