Early End To Jesse Jackson Jr.’s Supervised Release From Prison

CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal judge has agreed to end former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.’s supervised release from prison 18 months early, at his request.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is based in Washington, D.C., issued her order Tuesday. The former congressman pointed out in a court filing last month that he has “maintained a positive and cooperative relationship with his probation officer and has abided by all terms and conditions of his supervised release.” He also said he has paid a $750,000 judgment.

Federal prosecutors did not object to Jackson’s request. In a statement Tuesday, Jackson said he was “pleased” with the judge’s decision.

The judge sentenced Jackson in August 2013 to 30 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. She told him he could not possess a gun “or other dangerous” weapon while on supervised release and she told him to steer clear of illegal drugs and any other crime. He was also told to submit to DNA collection by federal authorities and to participate in mental health treatment.

Additionally, the judge ordered him to perform 500 hours of community service and hand over financial documents to the probation office. In their own filing Friday, the feds said Jackson has fulfilled the community service requirement and “has not committed any violations while on supervised release.”

The judge also sentenced Jackson’s now estranged wife, former Ald. Sandi Jackson, to a year in prison followed by a year of supervised release. Sandi Jackson left federal prison six months ago.

Both Jacksons, who are now in the midst of a contentious divorce, pleaded guilty to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

