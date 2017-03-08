Falling Glass From Loop High-Rise Causes Street Closure

CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling glass from a high-rise apartment building, possibly broken by high winds, forced the closure of a block in the Loop on Wednesday.
Dearborn Street between Washington and Randolph was closed to traffic as firefighters worked to clean up the glass from an apartment window at Marquee At Block 37, 25 W. Randolph.
Later, police also closed Randoph Street.
It was not immediately clear if high winds caused the glass to break.
The high-rise is one of the newer residences in the Loop.
There was no word on whether anybody was injured by the glass.
Wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour were reported on Wednesday.