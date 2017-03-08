Indiana Government Agencies Release Sexual Predator Video To Educate Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Wednesday the release of a video designed to educate and inform school leaders and staff about sexual abuse.
“Every week there are new reports of children being victimized by adults, neighbors, ever educators,” said Chuck Cohen, with the Indiana State Police.
The video offers insight from one imprisoned educator who fooled his colleagues or they chose not to trust their instincts. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
“One of the challenges we encounter is that many people think I can recognize a sexual predator,” Cohen said. “The mistakes we see the school make – they will wait to make their report to law enforcement.”
Maybe to keep it quiet said Steve Debrotta with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Teachers are allowed to resign, they move on to the next school and they do it all over again,” Debrotta said.
The video suggests poor students are more susceptible to getting attention and gifts and it stresses the teachers who are among those required by law to report abuse.