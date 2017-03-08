Man Charged In 2015 Christmas Day Murder Tied To Drug Turf Dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) — A reputed drug dealer was jailed on a $1 million bond Tuesday in a 2015 Christmas Day murder during an argument over turf sales in Englewood.

Anthony Sanders, who goes by the street name “Ant,” was arrested on Sunday at his home in Harvey in the murder of Angelo Frazier, according to his police report.

Cook County prosecutors did not say in court why it took almost a year and a half to apprehend him, but Sanders’ attorney told Judge Donald Panarese Jr. the delay was “curious.”

Sanders and Frazier were selling drugs out of another person’s apartment, in the 700 block of West 71st, when they started bickering over a set of keys to the unit, and about who was going to sell drugs there, Assistant State’s Attorney Ed Murillo said.

During this time, the resident who lived in the apartment went to the bathroom and heard the pair still arguing, Murillo said.

Frazier, 20, told Sanders he would knock him out and wanted to fight him as they took kept at it, Murillo said. Then a gunshot went off, Murillo said.

The resident of the apartment then exited the bathroom to find that both Frazier and Sanders had fled, Murillo said.

The resident looked out the window and saw Frazier limping toward the back gate, saying several times that he had been shot by Sanders that morning on Dec. 25, 2015, Murillo said.

Frazier kept running westbound on 71st Street, and someone who knew both Frazier and Sanders heard Frazier identify Sanders as his shooter, Murillo said.

Frazier, of University Park, collapsed at a strip mall, in the 7000 block of South Halsted. Before he fell down, two others helped him, and he told at least one of those people Sanders was the gunman, Murillo said.

Sanders, now 21, was identified by a few witnesses, including the resident of the apartment, who saw him with a gun earlier that day, Murillo said.

Sanders has a pending delivery of a controlled substance case and a previous conviction for armed robbery.

