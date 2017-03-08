Northwest Side Boy, 10, Reported Missing

March 8, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Dunning, Jack McDermott, Missing

(STMW) — A 10-year-old boy was reported missing Wednesday evening from the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jack McDermott was last seen about 5:50 p.m. near his home in the 3700 block of North Nottingham, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Jack is described as white with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a green T-shirt, navy blue nylon sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.

