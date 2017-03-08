Police Reformers To City Hall: Pick Up The Pace

March 8, 2017 7:59 PM By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Chicago City Hall, Craig Dellimore, Police Reform

(CBS) — Community leaders and others are urging the city of Chicago to pick up the pace on Police Reform in the City.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

During a forum at the Chicago Urban League, City Inspector General Joseph Ferguson says it’s significant that both the Justice Department and Mayor Emanuel’s own task force reached pretty much the same conclusions and had similar recommendations after investigations triggered by the fatal officer-involved shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Police Board President Lori Lightfoot, who headed that task force, says the City Council should set up its own oversight committee on police reforms.

Former school board chair Rufus Williams, who heads the Better Boys Foundation, says maybe it could look into why the police are still using 35-year-old training videos.

They and other panelists say it's important that a Community Oversight Board be established sooner rather than later.

 




				

			


					


		
