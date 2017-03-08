Possible Mumps Case At Peirce Elementary; Outbreak At Barrington H.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) — On the heels of a mumps outbreak at Barrington High School, officials at the Chicago Public Schools were monitoring a possible case of the highly infectious virus at an Andersonville elementary school.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating a potential case of mumps at Peirce Elementary School, according to CPS.

“A diagnosis has not been confirmed, and we will work with the Department of Public Health to institute any necessary precautionary measures,” CPS spokesman Michael Passman said in an email.

Parents have been notified of the possible case of mumps.

The preliminary diagnosis at Peirce comes as north suburban Barrington is working to contain a mumps outbreak.

Three confirmed cases have been identified at Barrington High School, and a fourth unrelated case has been confirmed in Barrington, but that person has no connection to the school. The Lake County Health Department also was looking into seven probable cases and 20 suspected cases at two high schools, two middle schools and the surrounding area.

“With spring break approaching, and other warm-weather social events coming up, students should be particularly cautious, especially if they are planning to travel,” said Lake County Health Department executive director Mark Pfister.

Later this week, Barrington High School will offer a free vaccination clinic, aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

Mumps is spread through saliva and respiratory secretions often related to coughing, sneezing, or touching.

Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears.

The highly contagious disease typically is prevented with the mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR) vaccine; but that is not always 100 percent effective.

Children with symptoms of mumps should stay home from school, and visit a doctor.