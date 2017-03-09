Bears To Sign Safety Quintin Demps

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have reached an agreement with veteran safety Quintin Demps.
Demps, who turns 32 in June, has agreed to a three-deal with the Bears, a source confirmed. The agreement was first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle and is expected to be worth $4.5 million annually.
Demps is headed to Chicago to sign his new deal, which can become official at 3 p.m. CT. Thursday.
Demps posted six interceptions in 13 games last season. The Bears had eight as a team, with just one coming from the safety position. Demps has 18 interceptions in 107 career games.
Demps played the last two seasons with the Texans. His nine-year career has spanned five stops, including two stints in Houston.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.