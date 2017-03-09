Brandon Marshall Believes Alshon Jeffery Can Post Big Numbers

(CBS) Brandon Marshall believed that Alshon Jeffery became the Bears’ top receiver during their time together, and now he’s making a case for Jeffery to get a big pay day.
A day after Marshall signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Giants, it’s Jeffery ready to find his fit on the open market. The 27-year-old Jeffery is the top free agent receiver available, though his market value has come into question after two incomplete seasons.
Marshall believes in what Jeffery can do when playing a full 16-game slate. He spoke about Jeffery and more Thursday morning on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.
“If he puts together a complete season, I think you’ll see him up there (with) 1,500, 1,600, 1,700 yards in the right situation,” Marshall said.
Jeffery’s top yardage mark came in 2013, when he posted 1,421 yards working opposite Marshall on the Bears offense. He posted 807 yards in a nine-game season in 2015 and 821 in 2016, missing four games due to a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Marshall, who turns 33 later this month, has topped 1,500 yards twice in his career, including his first season with the Bears in 2012.