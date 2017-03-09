Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny Makes Apparent Wisecrack About Cubs’ Love Of Team T-Shirts

(CBS) There’s been no shortage of verbals jabs and veiled comments between the Cubs and Cardinals in recent seasons, and midway through spring training games, it appears we have another one originating from the St. Louis clubhouse.
After the Cardinals improved to 6-0 in spring training games at their home complex — a light-hearted storyline of sorts because they struggled so much in going 38-43 at Busch Stadium a year ago — manager Mike Matheny was asked about it.
“I think we have T-shirts somewhere that say something about winning at home,” Matheny said, according to the St. Louis-Post Dispatch.
Was the remark directed specifically at the Cubs, who in manager Joe Maddon’s tenure have created a bevy of T-shirts with motivational sayings? When pressed, Matheny just smiled, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Maddon had a similar reaction, though no ideas for Cardinals T-shirts.
“Imitation is always the sincerest form of flattery,” Maddon said with a chuckle.
“Try not to suck” was one of the Cubs’ notable motivational T-shirts, which they accomplished in winning the World Series last season as the Cardinals missed the playoffs. In 2015, the Cubs beat the Cardinals in the National League Division Series before losing in the National League Championship Series.