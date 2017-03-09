Chance The Rapper Announces CPS Schools Receiving $10K From His Donation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper announced Thursday via Twitter the nine Chicago public schools that will receive $10,000 checks as a part of his $1 million donation to CPS.
During his Monday press conference, Chance announced the donation of $1 million to CPS for “arts and enrichment programs.” Chance called on companies, corporations and stars around the U.S. to also take action. He said he will match each $100,000 with an additional $10,000 donation to individual CPS schools, starting with Weston Elementary, which is near his childhood home.
The funds for the donation come from the Chicago native’s concert ticket sales, and is a joint effort between Live Nation, AEG and Ticketmaster.
Chance tweeted out Thursday a list of the 10 schools:
– Weston Elementary School
– Nathan S. Davis Elementary School
– Mahalia Jackson Elementary School
– Charles Carroll Elementary School
– Roberto Clemente Community Academy
– Paul Robeson High School
– Orr Academy High School
– Hirsch Metropolitan High School
– Benito Juarez Community Academy
– Fenger Academy High School
CPS has said it could end the school year as soon as June 1 if the state does not provide more funding.
The district also has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state, claiming the state’s education funding system discriminates against poor minority students who make up the majority of the CPS student body.