Chef Michael Mina’s Grand Marnier Pancakes with Rhum-Roasted Banana and Chantilly Crème

Grand Marnier Pancakes with Rhum-Roasted Banana and Chantilly Crème

Recipe Courtesy of Chef Michael Mina

Serves 3-4



Grand Marnier Reduction

Ingredients:

1 cup Grand Marnier

Method:

1. Using a saucepot, reduce the Grand Marnier by ½.

2. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

3. Transfer to covered container. Reserve.

Pancake Batter

Ingredients:

1 cup All Purpose flour

1/2 cup cake flour

3 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar

Salt to taste

3 Tablespoons butter, plus more for cooking the pancakes

1 ¼ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier reduction

1 large egg

Zest of 1 navel orange, grated

Method:

1. Using a whisk, mix the flours in a medium sized mixing bowl along with the baking powder, palm sugar and salt.

2. In a small pan, on low heat melt the butter.

3. In a separate medium sized mixing bowl whisk the milk, Grand Marnier reduction, egg and orange zest until smooth.

4. Fold the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients with a spatula until fully incorporated.

5. Using a whisk, to combine, drizzle butter into the bowl until incorporated.

6. Rest batter in the bowl for 20 minutes.

Rum-Roasted Bananas

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cold butter

¼ cup Myers’s Dark Rum

5 ripe bananas, peeled, halved lengthwise, and cut into 1 inch pieces

Method:

1. Heat a medium sized sauté pan over medium high heat.

2. Slowly sprinkle in the sugar into the pan and with a silicone spatula, stir until medium golden in color.

3. Add the butter and continue to mix with spatula until incorporated.

4. Add the rum and ignite the liquor in the pan immediately, using caution.

5. If using an electric element or stovetop, carefully touch the flame from a long match or barbeque lighter to one edge of the pan, allowing the flames to leap over the pan.

6. If using a gas burner, set the pan back on the burner and tilt the pan slightly so that the fumes from the alcohol ignite.

7. Cook the caramel until the flames die out.

8. Add the bananas and fold with the spatula until bananas are thoroughly coated with caramel.

9. Reserve warm in pan over very lowest burner setting.

Grand Marnier Chantilly

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 Tablespoon sugar, granulated

2 Tablespoons Grand Marnier reduction

Method:

1. In a medium size bowl add the heavy cream and scrape the vanilla beans from the pod using the back of a medium-sized chef knife on a cutting board then assemble and sprinkle into the mixture, using a whisk to combine.

2. Continue whisking the cream while steadily adding sugar to it, dissolving the sugar, and continuing to whisk the cream until medium peaks are formed.

3. Fold in the Grand Marnier reduction with a silicone spatula gently until incorporated. Do not over mix.

Optional Ingredient:

Freeze Dried Banana Chips

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

2. Heat up a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of butter.

3. Allow the butter to melt, forming foam, but not browning, adjust heat as needed.

4. Ladle pancake batter into the pan coating the bottom of the pan. Swirl the pan in a circular motion slightly to allow batter to spread evenly forming a perfect circle.

5. Allow the batter to cook until it starts to slightly bubble, about 1 minute.

6. Using a silicon spatula turn pancake and cook on the other side until done, about 30-45 seconds. Reserve on a warm, heat-safe dish in the oven until all the pancakes are cooked using the above process.

7. Serve the pancakes on a large round plate, garnish with the warm bananas and dollops of the Chantilly. Top with freeze-dried banana chips.