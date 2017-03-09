Chicago Wants To Demolish Squalid Home Where 9 Kids Were Found

CHICAGO — The city wants to tear down an Englewood building where nine children were found living in squalid conditions last weekend.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
City lawyers are heading to court Thursday afternoon to seek a demolition order for a two-story home in the 900 block of West 59th Street. A few years ago, city inspectors found floors that were warped or missing, exposed wiring, stripped plumbing and other problems.
Rev. David Coleman and his daughter, 16th Ward Democratic Committeeman Stephanie Coleman, own the dilapidated home. Rev. Coleman claimed squatters tore apart any repairs he made over the years. He also said the two mothers and nine children living there broke in and were squatters.
Stephanie Coleman maintained her ownership of the building was in name only.
The nine kids were between three months and 17 years old. According to fire and police officials, none of them showed signs of injury but were taken to Comer’s Children Hospital as a precaution.