Chicago’s Top Cop To Lobby Lawmakers On Repeat Gun Offender Law

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was in Springfield on Thursday to urge state lawmakers to approve tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders.

Under current state law, offenders charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon face 3 to 14 years in prison. State Sen. Antonio Munoz and Sen. Kwame Raoul have proposed legislation that would recommend repeat offenders get 7 to 14 years instead.

While judges would still use their own discretion in determining sentences, the legislation would require them to explain their rulings.

“That person is going to do something bad with a gun, and we ought not have to wait until somebody gets shot to hold somebody accountable,” Raul said.

The measure appears to have strong support in the Senate.

Johnson was set to testify in favor of the legislation at a committee hearing at noon. The full Senate could vote on the proposal later in the day.

Raoul said there is a bipartisan effort to pass the measure.

Johnson has been frustrated with the slow pace of the legislation in Springfield.

“Gun offenders get slaps on the wrist in this city, and it has to stop,” Johnson has said.

The superintendent said about 1,500 people in Chicago are responsible for most of the violent crime, and the proposed legislation would target that group.