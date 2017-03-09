Family Of Man Force-Fed Bleach Tells Alleged Killer: “Rot In Jail”

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 26-year-old man who died when his girlfriend allegedly forced him to drink bleach said they “hope justice is served” and she “rots in jail.”

Police said Yasmine Elder got into a fight with her boyfriend, Darius Ellis, while sitting in a around 1:45 a.m. Monday at 65th and Bishop streets.

Elder allegedly was able to overpower Ellis, and pour bleach down his throat. He died less than two hours later at Stroger Hospital.

“He died a horrible death,” said Ellis’ cousin, Kiara Clark.

Elder was arrested at her home Monday afternoon. She was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, and was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Ellis’ family said they don’t want to think about what he endured during his final hours and minutes of life, but they are thinking about the woman who allegedly killed him.

“That was a low-down dirty thing that she did to him,” said his grandfather, Clarence Hebron.

Clark had a simple message for Elder: “I hope you rot in jail.”

“I hope justice is served,” she said.

Hebron called Elder an “evil person.”

Ellis’ relatives said they are dealing with their loss by focusing on how he lived, not how he died.

“I just want to remember just happy; being a loving, giving person that he was. He would give you his last,” Clark said.

Authorities have not said what prompted the fight that led to Ellis’ death.