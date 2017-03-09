Foxx Blames Alvarez For Mistake That Led To Murder Suspect’s Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx blames her predecessor for the botched prosecution of a murder suspect who was killed 30 minutes after leaving county jail.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
A judge freed murder suspect Kamari Belmont, 23, this week after the clock ran out on his speedy trial provision. He spent two years in Cook County Jail before his release Monday night. Belmont was then shot to death at 33rd and California a half hour after his release.
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx blamed former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez for the mistake that freed Belmont and led to his trial not taking place within a reasonable time frame. According to court records, his case was continued at least 12 times, two of them during Foxx’s tenure.
Chicago Police have yet to determine who killed Belmont.