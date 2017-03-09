From Chicago’s Mean Streets To West Point: One Student’s Journey

(CBS) — A senior at Back of the Yards College Prep whose life has been affected by Chicago violence is preparing to attend West Point.

“Growing up here, I’ve heard lots of police sirens. I’ve heard gun shots. I’ve seen people get shot at. I’ve seen it all,” Zorian Flowers tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.

And he’s dealt with loss — his own brother killed at 27. But his eyes stayed on the prize.

“It took me almost a year and a half a half to finish my West Point application,” Zorian says.

That turned out well for the water polo competitor. It all makes his mother proud.

“He said, ‘Mom, you will never have to struggle again. I’m going to succeed in life to make sure I take care of you,’” Zalinka Bunch says.

Zorian says he’s excited to attend the prestigious and historic military school. But his heart will always be in Chicago.

“I want to show people in this neighborhood that there’s something out there better for them,” he says.