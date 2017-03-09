Illuminating Seesaw Interactive Exhibit Opens At Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) — Make music and a light show, while riding a seesaw!
Navy Pier debuts Thursday night its latest exhibit, Impuluse: An Interactive Art Exhibit featuring 15 illuminating seesaws.
Impulse is “an internationally-acclaimed, interactive public art installation,” which while on its tour will have a special display in Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier. The 15 musical and illuminating seesaws are activated by human interaction. The light and sounds change depending on the movement and rhythm of the seesaw.
The exhibit is free and will be open from Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, May 21. The seesaws welcome guests of all ages to create music and art.
Chicago is the second U.S. city to host the traveling exhibit. Scottsdale, Arizona was the first. The exhibit also made stops in London; Brussels; and Lugano, Switzerland.
“Come out to play and enjoy these captivating works of art,” a spokesperson for Navy Pier said in a statement.
Impulse is an internationally acclaimed work produced by Montreal-based performing arts theater Quartier des Spectacles. For a look at how it was made, check out the international video below.