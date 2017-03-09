Mom Released Without Charges In 9-Month-Old’s Drowning In Cicero

CHICAGO (CBS) — No charges have been filed as authorities continue to investigate the death of a 9-month-old boy who drowned in a bathtub Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Cicero.
The boy, who was just under 10 months old, drowned in the tub at his home in the 4700 block of West 20th Street, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.
He was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where he died at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The boy’s mother was being questioned by police, but has been released without charges, Hanania said Friday.
He said the investigation continues and the case is still “considered open.”
The state Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating the boy’s mother and father for allegations of neglect, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.
An autopsy on Wednesday did not rule on the boy’s cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.
