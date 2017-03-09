Report: Alshon Jeffery Leaning Towards Eagles Over Bears

(CBS) The Bears are expected to soon sign Mike Glennon, but who will be his top receiver in Chicago?
Alshon Jeffery, who officially becomes a free agent at 3 p.m. CT, is leaning towards signing with the Eagles, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. The Bears are still in ongoing discussions with Jeffery’s party.
Jeffery, 27, did not receive the franchise tag from the Bears in a second straight offseason. Instead, general manager Ryan Pace allowed the talented receiver to explore his market value.
Jeffery posted 52 catches for 821 yards and two touchdowns in a 2016 season shortened by a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. He played 12 games and maintained health — that after missing seven games in 2015 with four different soft-tissue injuries — but failed to impact like a top receiver.
Ever since Jeffery was allowed to the open market, the Eagles were considered to be a potential landing spot, as Anderson reported. An NFL Network report also said that the Colts could be in pursuit of Jeffery.
Pace has stated his desire to re-sign Jeffery, and he has maintained dialogue with Jeffery’s party.