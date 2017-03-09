Report: Bears Are Releasing QB Jay Cutler

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) It’s the end of an era in Chicago.

The Bears have granted quarterback Jay Cutler his release, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, a move that can become official at 3 p.m. Thursday when the new league year starts. It will make Cutler a free agent and marks the end of a run in which Cutler was the team’s starting quarterback for the past eight years, posting a 51-51 record in that time (52-52 with the playoffs included).

In early January, the Bears reportedly informed Cutler of their intent to seek trade partners, but they never found a team willing to part with an asset for him.

Cutler, who turns 34 in April, posted 154 touchdowns, 109 interceptions and an 85.2 quarterback rating while making 102 starts as a Bear. He played just one full 16-game season in Chicago, his first in 2009.

Then disgruntled in Denver, Cutler was acquired in April 2009 in a blockbuster deal with the Broncos. The Bears sent quarterback Kyle Orton, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to get Cutler and a fifth-rounder back. They viewed him as the piece to take them to the next level, but Chicago made just one playoff appearance in his eight seasons. The Bears reached the NFC Championship Game in January 2011, when they fell to the rival Packers as Cutler watched from the sidelines after suffering a knee injury early in the contest.

The writing had been on the wall for some time that the Bears would part ways with Cutler, as general manager Ryan Pace was open in his assessment in early January.

“Trust me, I understand the magnitude of that decision going forward,” Pace said then. “That’s a critical, critical decision for me and this whole building.

“Everything’s on the table right now. Really, that’s what it is. It’s free agency. It’s trades. It’s the draft. It’s current players on our team. Everything’s on the table.”

Cutler signed a seven-year, $126.7-million extension with the Bears in January 2014. That deal included $54 million in guaranteed money, which has come off the books after the 2016 season.

Cutler played a marginal role in his final season with the Bears, starting just five games. He battled a broken thumb in the second game of the season, then suffered a torn labrum in late November against the Giants.

The final pass of Cutler’s career was an interception on a comeback attempt to beat the Giants. He was injured in that game, which would bring his career record as Bears quarterback to .500.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.