Report: Cubs Give Kris Bryant A 1.05M Salary For 2017, A Pre-Arbitration Record

(CBS) Coming off an MVP season, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has set a new financial standard.
The Cubs have given Bryant a $1.05 million salary for the 2017 season, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports reported Thursday afternoon. That sets a record for a pre-arbitration salary, topping the $1 million that Angels outfielder Mike Trout received ahead of the 2014 season.
The 25-year-old Bryant hit .292 with 35 homers, 102 RBIs, a league-best 121 runs and a .939 OPS in 2016.
Bryant was one of 25 players with zero to three years of experience whom the Cubs agreed to terms with Thursday in procedural news. Among the others were right-hander Kyle Hendricks, shortstop Addison Russell, infielder Javier Baez, catcher Willson Contreras, outfielder Kyle Schwarber and outfielder Albert Almora.