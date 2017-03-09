Reports: Bears Miss Out On Top Two Cornerback Targets

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) It may not be a happy league new year at Halas Hall on Thursday.
The Bears began their day reportedly missing out on the top two free agent cornerbacks available. Now, they must adjust their “stacked” draft board.
Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye is set to sign in the AFC South, with the Jaguars, Colts and Titans in consideration, according to multiple reports. Then came the Patriots’ deal for Stephon Gilmore, which the NFL Network reports will eclipse $14 million.
According to a report by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Bears’ offer for Gilmore had the cornerback’s side disappointed they weren’t “more serious” in pushing for his services.
Meanwhile, the Bears are set to sign quarterback Mike Glennon in a deal that will range near $15 million, according to multiple reports. The key for Chicago will be how the guaranteed money fits and the structure of this deal, with the Bears also expected to draft a quarterback high in April.
Thursday also marks the first day Alshon Jeffery can sign with another team, though the Bears appear to be in position to retain their top receiver for Glennon.
Meanwhile, the Bears are left shuffling their list at cornerback to find a Plan C.
