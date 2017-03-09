Uniforms Of Delayed Michigan Wolverines Didn’t Get To Big Ten Tournament, So They’re Wearing Practice Jerseys In Game

(CBS) After a hectic and scary Wednesday in which their team plane aborted a takeoff in high winds and then went careening off the runway, the Michigan Wolverines made it to Washington D.C. mid-morning Thursday for their game against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Their game uniforms didn’t make it though.
Because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, Michigan’s game jerseys weren’t to be removed from the plane. So the Wolverines are wearing their practice jerseys against the Illini.