Viral “Giraffe Mom” Who Mocked Pregnant Giraffe Gives Birth To Baby Boy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS/AP) — April the giraffe may still be waiting to give birth, but as for the “giraffe mom” the wait is over.

A South Carolina mom whose impression of a livestreamed pregnant giraffe at an upstate New York zoo was viewed more than 30 million times on Facebook has given birth.

Erin Dietrich posted a Facebook Live video of herself Saturday walking around a bedroom wearing a giraffe mask and showing off her pregnant belly.

The video mocks the ongoing YouTube livestream of a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Millions of people have watched the stream over more than two weeks awaiting the birth of April’s fourth calf.

She posted another video Wednesday while waiting to start the delivery.

Dietrich beat April to the punch Wednesday night by giving birth to an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy named Porter. She brought the giraffe mask to the hospital and posed holding her newborn.

“He’s here!! He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches. Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! XOXO,” she wrote on Facebook.

The wait is still on for April.

