‘Wayne’s World’ Cars From Berwyn ‘Spindle’ Not Exactly Hot Items

March 9, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Berwyn, Bob Roberts, eBay

CHICAGO (CBS) — Time is slipping away for the two surviving cars from Berwyn’s once-famed “Spindle” sculpture.

The red 1967 Volkswagen Beetle and 1976 gray BMW 2002 are being auctioned together on eBay.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the top bid was $1,925, far below the $5,000 minimum set by the Berwyn Arts Council, which says it can no longer afford to pay the storage fees. The auction ends at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Neither car has its seats or engine, and both have 26-inch holes cut in their tops and floors.

The council has owned the cars since 2012, four years after the sculpture was dismantled to make room for a drive-through Walgreens. The other cars were crushed, although the spindle itself still exists, in other hands.

spindle final ebay Waynes World Cars From Berwyn Spindle Not Exactly Hot Items

Two cars that once adorned “The Spindle” on are the auction block. (eBay)

It is unclear what the council intends to do if it cannot get a $5,000 bid. As of Wednesday night, there had been 31 bids.

The Spindle, a sculpture composed of stacked cars on a stick, courted controversy for much of its 30-year history. It became known more widely because of its appearance in the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World.”

