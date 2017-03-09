‘Wayne’s World’ Cars From Berwyn ‘Spindle’ Not Exactly Hot Items

CHICAGO (CBS) — Time is slipping away for the two surviving cars from Berwyn’s once-famed “Spindle” sculpture.
The red 1967 Volkswagen Beetle and 1976 gray BMW 2002 are being auctioned together on eBay.
As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the top bid was $1,925, far below the $5,000 minimum set by the Berwyn Arts Council, which says it can no longer afford to pay the storage fees. The auction ends at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Neither car has its seats or engine, and both have 26-inch holes cut in their tops and floors.
The council has owned the cars since 2012, four years after the sculpture was dismantled to make room for a drive-through Walgreens. The other cars were crushed, although the spindle itself still exists, in other hands.
It is unclear what the council intends to do if it cannot get a $5,000 bid. As of Wednesday night, there had been 31 bids.
The Spindle, a sculpture composed of stacked cars on a stick, courted controversy for much of its 30-year history. It became known more widely because of its appearance in the 1992 movie “Wayne’s World.”