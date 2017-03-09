Red Line Revamp In Uptown Has Already Paid Economic Benefits, Alderman Says

(CBS) – The CTA’s renovation of the Red Line station is kicking off its final phase, but officials say the Uptown neighborhood is already enjoying the fruits of the project.
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore reports.
Starting Monday, trains will use the new elevated tracks at Wilson. Then, crews will start demolishing the old tracks, built a century ago.
The modern makeover is spurring new growth, beyond the station itself. Ward 46 Ald. James Cappleman say the project has attracted a variety of businesses.
“If there ever was a case study on the effects of a rehab on an L station, Wilson L is that,” the alderman says.