2 Killed, 2 Wounded In Washington Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Friday at a gas station in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Witnesses told police a gray four-door Chevy pulled up to the GoLo gas station at 51st Street and Indiana Avenue just before 2 a.m., fired several shots, and then took off.
There were at least 32 shell casings on the ground outside the gas station after the shooting.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 24-year-old man was taken to Stroger hospital, where he also was pronounced dead. Witnesses said the two men were very close friends.
The other two victims included a 25-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and a graze wound to the head, and a 64-year-old man who was shot in the leg. Both were being treated at Stroger Hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Witnesses said the older man might be an employee of the gas station.
Some of the victims’ relatives showed up to the scene Friday morning.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.