50 CPS Students Compete For A Slot At The National Spelling Bee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fifty Chicago Public School students competed Friday in the annual citywide Spelling Bee Championship at Lindblom High School for a slot to compete at the National Spelling Bee.
The competition was tough at the citywide spelling bee and so were some of the words, such as, dugong, homonym and animosity. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
The 50 students, ranging from 3rd to 8th grade, were chosen after a long process. The students made the cut from among the winners of spelling bees held at 148 schools. Each spelling bee declared one winner; those 148 winners completed Scripps National Spelling Bee’s online assessment, resulting in the top 50 highest scorers to compete in the Citywide Spelling Bee Championship at Lindblom Math & Science Academy in the 6100 block of South Wolcott in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.
The winners from Friday’s spelling bee will move onto the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. to compete against dozens of students from across the country hoping to be declared the 2017 Spelling Bee Champion and receive a $40,000 grand prize.