Bears To Sign Cornerback Prince Amukamara

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have found a cornerback, as they’re set sign Prince Amukamara on Friday, a source confirmed.
Amukamara agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. A six-year NFL veteran, Amukamara was a first-round pick of the Giants in 2011.
The 27-year-old Amukamara has seven interceptions in six seasons, the first five of which he spent with the Giants before playing for the Jaguars last season. Amukamara played in 14 games, starting 12, for Jacksonville, with six passes defended.
In Amukamara, the Bears have finally landed a cornerback after missing on their top three targets — A.J. Bouye, Stephon Gilmore and Logan Ryan, each of whom signed elsewhere Thursday, the first day of free agency.
The Bears have yet to make any of their signings official. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with quarterback Mike Glennon, receiver Markus Wheaton, tight end Dion Sims and safety Quintin Demps.
