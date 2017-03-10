Carjacker Forces Woman Into Her Trunk, Crashes 23 Miles Away

CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacker forced a woman into the trunk of her car in Wrigleyville on Thursday night, and her attacker drove her 23 miles to the West Pullman neighborhood before crashing into a tree.
Police said a man with a gun approached the 24-year-old woman in the back yard of an apartment building in the 3700 block of North Fremont Street around 8:20 p.m., and forced her to get into the trunk of her Mazda.
The man then drove her across the city, making several stops on the South Side, before crashing into a tree near 115th and Throop around 10 p.m.
Police said the carjacker fled the scene, and the woman was able to escape and call for help. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment of minor injuries.
The carjacker was described as a heavyset black man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing khaki pants and a red sweatshirt.
No one was in custody Friday morning.