Q&A: Chef Michael Mina’s Favorite Ingredients, Least Favorite Smells

Chef Michael Mina was live from the CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen on Thursday, not only giving viewers of the video stream a personal cooking lesson, but answering their questions.
Host Andrew Kaplan threw five viewer questions at the James Beard Award-winning author. Topics included Mina’s favorite ingredients, fast food and his least favorite kitchen smells.
One smell he hates?
“Dirty mop water,” Mina quickly quipped.
Watch the lightning round of questions above.
When he wasn’t answering questions, Mina was demonstrating how to make Grand Marnier Pancakes with Rhum-Roasted Banana and Chantilly Crème. You can watch that lesson here.