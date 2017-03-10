Fardon To Step Down As U.S. Attorney In Chicago: Source

(CBS) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon is expected to step down as the top federal prosecutor in Chicago, sources tell CBS 2.
Fardon’s exit comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions has requested the resignations of nearly 50 holdover appointees from the previous administration of Barack Obama. Sessions is the new Justice Department head under President Donald Trump.
Fardon made his name prosecuting Illinois politicians, including ex-Gov. George Ryan, and political operatives charged in public corruption cases. He worked under former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald. Fardon assumed that role in 2013 under Obama.
During his tenure, federal prosecutors helped Chicago police target gangs and drug activity. On Thursday, Fardon was among authorities announcing a major bust affecting West Side trafficking of heroin laced with deadly fentanyl.
Mr. Fardon, 50, grew up in Knoxville, Tenn. He graduated in 1988 from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, according to his bio posted on the website for the DOJ’s Northern District of Illinois.