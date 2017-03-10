Horse Stable May Close In Lake In The Hills

(CBS) — The Lake in the Hills village board has given the owner of its last remaining horse stable six months’ notice they’ll be terminating their lease.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Riding lessons have been offered along Pyott Road, dating back to at least the 1960s.
“I think every single board member wants this to work out,” says Trustee Ray Bogdanowski.
He says leaders are giving tenant Tricia Sales of Silver Lining Equestrian a chance to change their mind.
Sales says the village’s quarterly inspections often led to what seemed like unnecessary repairs.
“It’s been tough. Horses are expensive,” she says.
Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition just since Monday, in support of the stable.