Muslim Family Says United Airlines Discriminated Against Them

(CBS) — A north suburban Muslim family filed a lawsuit Friday alleging discrimination against United Airlines after they were told to get off a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Washington D.C.

WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

Attorneys said the Shebley family was headed to D.C. when they inquired about their child using booster seat or a lap belt. The airline staff then acted disrespectfully, according to the family’s lawyer Phil Robertson.

“They were met with hostility and arbitrary and unreasonable reactions by the personnel on the plane, as well as the airline pilot,” he said.

Attorney Maaria Mozaffar said the family wants some measure of justice and will pressure the airline to accept responsibility for what happened.

“They just want the problem solved, they want this not to happen to any of their family, and they want to feel that they are equal parts of this society,” she said.

The attorneys said the Shebleys felt humiliated after the incident and want policy to change regarding the way United Airlines staff treats minority passengers.

The Council on American Islamic Relations in Chicago said it has seen at least a dozen similar lawsuits in the last year and a half. The organization points to a change in the political climate due to the Trump administration, but did not assign blame to President Trump or his staff.

United Airlines released a statement regarding the Shebley family’s alleged incident, saying “both SkyWest and United hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and have zero tolerance for discrimination. We have not yet been served with the suit and cannot comment further on this pending litigation.”