Report: Bears Re-Sign Kicker Connor Barth

(CBS) The Bears have re-signed kicker Connor Barth on a one-year deal, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday on the second day of free agency.
The 30-year-old Barth was 18-of-23 on field goals last season, his first in Chicago. The Bears signed Barth just prior to the start of the regular season after they released longtime kicker Robbie Gould.
Barth was 14-of-16 inside 40 yards, 3-of-4 from 40-49 yards and 1-of-3 on field goals from 50 yards and farther. He was also 31-of-32 on extra-point tries.
Barth has converted 84.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in his eight seasons in the NFL.