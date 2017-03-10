Three Dead, 1 Wounded In St. Charles Shooting: Police

(CBS) — A man and two teen girls were found fatally shot at a St. Charles apartment complex, and a fourth person was transported to the hospital, following what police call a domestic-related incident.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of South 1st Street., police in the far western suburb. Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls, including one from the apartment where the incident occurred. Callers reported hearing gunshots.
Officers pulled one adult female from the building, and she was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva. Found at the scene were an adult male and two teen girls – all dead – police said in a news release. All had been shot.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that this is a domestic related incident. We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” police said.
No identities were released Friday evening, and the investigation continues.