Wrigleyville Kidnapping, Rape May Be Related To Earlier Attack: Police

(CBS) – Police say there may be a connection between a Wrigleyville armed robbery and rape in which the victim was locked in her the trunk of her car and a previous attack.
In the most recent incident, on Thursday evening, a man with a gun approached a woman an alley behind her apartment in the 3700 block of North Fremont.
The suspect drove to the Far South Side, crashing into a tree some 90 minutes later.
Sources tell CBS the suspect made at least three stops at liquor stores with the woman still locked in the trunk. After the crash, the suspect ran off, the woman managed to crawl out of the trunk through the back seat.
Nearly two weeks earlier, police believe the same man approached another woman, forced her into a car and sexually assaulted her in the 1200 block of Barry.