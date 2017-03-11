Bears Re-Sign Cornerback Johnthan Banks

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears believed in Johnthan Banks when they claimed him off waivers late last season, and their belief remains after re-signing him on Saturday.

Banks, 27, will be back with the Bears for a full season after joining the team in December. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Banks was an All-American at Mississippi State in 2012 and won the Jim Thorpe Award that season. He was a second-round selection of the Buccaneers in 2013 and had seven interceptions in his first two NFL seasons. He has none since 2014.

Excited and thankful to get another opportunity to show the world what I'm made of with the @ChicagoBears! —

Johnthan Banks (@JBanks_27) March 11, 2017

Chicago claimed Banks off waivers from Detroit late in the season, not long after the Lion acquired him from Tampa Bay for a seventh-round pick.

Despite the movement for his young career, Banks still believes in what he can be.

“Most definitely, the sky’s the limit,” Banks said of himself in December. “I know I can play. They know I can play. Obviously, they wouldn’t have brought me here if they didn’t think so.

“I just want to get out there and show them what I can do. They know I can play, I know I can play. I just need to get the opportunities out there and go do it.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.