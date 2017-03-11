Bears Re-Sign LB Christian Jones To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have re-signed linebacker Christian Jones to a one-year deal in their latest move of this free agency period.
Jones entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and is now set to play his fourth season. A starter of 15 games, he has become a key special-teams player for the Bears.
Jones, 26, has 170 tackles in three NFL seasons, including a career-best 86 in 2015 and 69 in 2014.
Chicago’s signing of cornerback Prince Amukamara was also made official on Saturday, as a source confirmed on Friday. Amukamara is slated to be the Bears’ top cornerback.
