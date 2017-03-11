Police: 1 Killed, 5 Wounded In Shootings Since Friday Afternoon

CHICAGO — A man was killed and at least five people have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

The homicide happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, where a 34-year-old man was shot in the head and a 34-year-old woman in the abdomen. An acquaintance drove him to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died, police said. The woman was stabilized at Stroger Hospital. Additional details weren’t available.

About 10 p.m. Friday, someone in a gray Chevrolet Traverse shot a 24-year-old man in the back as he stood outside in the West Side Austin neighborhood’s 5000 block of West Gladys, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Twenty minutes before that, a 43-year-old man was robbed and shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. Three males walked up to him at 9:38 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Yale, demanded his cellphone and then shot him in the buttocks and shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 7:30 p.m. in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, gunmen fired shots at a 25-year-old man in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, hitting him in the eye, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The weekend’s first gunshot victim showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital about 4:30 p.m. Friday with a leg wound. He was in good condition, but it wasn’t clear where the attack happened, police said.

Twenty-three people were shot in Chicago last weekend. The city is on pace to surpass 600 gunshot victims this year by the end of the weekend.

