Daylight Saving Time Side Effects

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re feeling a little groggy due to the change to Daylight Saving Time, you’re not alone.
It’s only an hour, but that lost sleep can be significant, says Northwestern Medicine Sleep Expert Dr. Vikas Jain.
He points to studies that have shown a significant increase in car accidents and heart attacks on the Monday after clocks are switched ahead. In fact, there is an increase of about 25 percent in the number of heart attacks on that day.
“Be a little more careful when you’re driving home, or just realize that your performance may not be at 100 percent,” he said.
If you didn’t get the recommended seven hours of sleep, Dr. Jain suggests staying away from electronics close to bedtime because their artificial light interfere’s with the body’s production of melatonin, which induces sleep.