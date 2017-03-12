Emanuel To Unveil Plan To Eliminate Traffic Deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is preparing to unveil an ambitious plan to eliminate fatal accidents on the city’s streets.
Chicago Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld says the Emanuel Administration is about to outline it’s Vision Zero action plan, which is part of a global movement intended to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious-injury accidents.
Chicago signed on to the effort in 2012, and the plan is finally drawn up.
“It’s just the start,” Scheinfeld said. “Following the release of the plan, we’re going to do community engagement especially in areas where we’re seeing the greatest concentration of traffic crashes — and you see a lot of that on the South side and the West side. There’s a disproportionate impact on areas of greatest hardships.”
Scheinfeld says Vision Zero involves about a dozen city departments in education, enforcement, traffic control and more.