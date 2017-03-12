Heavy Snowfall Expected Sunday Night Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The party is over in the weather department.

Snow is headed our way, and it’s supposed to arrive late Sunday during the overnight hours and continue throughout the day on Monday.

The far Northeast corner of Illinois could see six to eight inches of snow by Tuesday. But CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran said most people around the Chicago-area can expect three to five inches.

Snow for Chicago, up to 6". Add to that some lake effect NE. First real snow since 12/17/16! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aluZJD2WUP — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) March 12, 2017

“At about 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, there’s still some snow falling around here, so the morning rush is going to be pretty interesting around Chicago,” Curran said, adding that lighter snow will begin to fall after that.

On Tuesday, Chicago may see snow showers and lake-effect snow, which could add to the total amount on the ground.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lake, Cook and DuPage counties from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Yes it will indeed snow in winter in the midwest. Be prepared for difficult and slow travel Monday. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Yn459eBxqK — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 12, 2017

According to Curran, this will not be a crippling snowstorm. However, here are some things to keep in mind for Monday morning:

Overnight snow already on the ground

Moderate snowfall rate possible

Winds gusting to 20 mph

Lowered visibility

Traffic headaches

“On the plus side, we don’t have a Winter Storm Warning or a Lake Effect Snow Warning… Yet,” Curran said.

This may be the largest snowfall since before Christmas.