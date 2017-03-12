Heavy Snowfall Expected Sunday Night Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The party is over in the weather department.
Snow is headed our way, and it’s supposed to arrive late Sunday during the overnight hours and continue throughout the day on Monday.
The far Northeast corner of Illinois could see six to eight inches of snow by Tuesday. But CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran said most people around the Chicago-area can expect three to five inches.
“At about 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, there’s still some snow falling around here, so the morning rush is going to be pretty interesting around Chicago,” Curran said, adding that lighter snow will begin to fall after that.
On Tuesday, Chicago may see snow showers and lake-effect snow, which could add to the total amount on the ground.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lake, Cook and DuPage counties from 1 a.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Curran, this will not be a crippling snowstorm. However, here are some things to keep in mind for Monday morning:
- Overnight snow already on the ground
- Moderate snowfall rate possible
- Winds gusting to 20 mph
- Lowered visibility
- Traffic headaches
“On the plus side, we don’t have a Winter Storm Warning or a Lake Effect Snow Warning… Yet,” Curran said.
This may be the largest snowfall since before Christmas.