Illinois Athletes Head To Special Olympics World Games

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six athletes from Illinois started their journey to Austria for the Special Olympics World Games.

The group flew out of O’Hare Airport Sunday morning to head to Washington D.C., where they’ll spend the night, then head to Europe.

Lisa Menichino, a Bartlett resident, vows to do her best in cross country skiing. She’s been active with Special Olympics Illinois for 31 years and played basketball at the 1988 Seoul Paralympics.

Menichino says 13 relatives are coming to cheer her on.

Steve McVoy, who’s from Arlington Heights, will be competing in the super-G and slalom, and says he is looking forward to meeting new people. The 37-year-old has some experience at the World Games, having also skied at the 2005 games in Japan.

Alpine Ski Coach Tommy Moore has been involved for 15 years, but this is his first World Games.

Team USA is bringing 141 athletes, 40 coaches and about 20 delegation members to the games in Austria, which run March 14th to the 25th.

3,000 athletes from 110 countries will compete in nine Olympic-style sports.