1 Dead, 6 Injured In Crash On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and six others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on the Eisenhower Expressway, officials said.

At 9:27 p.m., officers spotted a white Mercedes that may have been involved in an attempted armed robbery and an aggravated assault in the Harrison and Austin districts, Chicago Police said. The vehicle drove away, and was last seen speeding onto the inbound lanes of I-290 from the Homan Avenue ramp.

The Mercedes rear-ended another car less than 10 minutes later on I-290 near Damen Avenue, according to Illinois State Police. The Mercedes then went up the embankment and rolled over.

One male from inside the Mercedes was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Additional details were not immediately available and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatality.

One person was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai; two people were taken in serious-to-critical critical condition to Stroger Hospital; and three people were taken to Rush University Medical Center, one in fair-to-serious condition and two others in good condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

All inbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic in the area until about 2 a.m. while authorities investigated.

