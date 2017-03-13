5 Killed, 14 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men were killed and at least 14 other people were wounded in shootings across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when two man were killed and another was wounded in an Edgewater neighborhood attack on the North Side. Quentin Payton, 28, and a 32-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of North Broadway when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Payton, who lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, was shot in the head and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was also taken to Saint Francis, where his condition was stabilized.

More than 30 minutes later, 22-year-old Chaz Johnson showed up at Community First Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, authorities said. He had been sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when he was shot and investigators eventually determined he was a third victim from the Edgewater incident. Johnson, of north suburban Evanston, was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 8:43 a.m.

At 10:33 p.m. Saturday, officers heard gunfire in the area of the 9500 block of South State in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, and found 36-year-old Rolan T. Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, neck and head, authorities said. He had been the driver of a black Yukon that was stopped at a light, facing north on State. Johnson, who lived in the Chatham neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:51 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, 34-year-old Jarrod Johnson was shot in the head and a 34-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, police and the medical examiner’s office said. The 5:25 a.m. shooting was preceded by an argument that turned physical, and someone pulled out a gun and opened fire in the 500 block of East 75th Street. A friend drove Johnson to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died at 6:03 a.m. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood. The woman’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A man who was shot in the head about 7:35 p.m. Friday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side died the following morning. Miguel Cabrales, 24, was in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when people walked up and opened fire, before running away, authorities said. Cabrales was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 8:52 a.m. Saturday. He lived about three blocks from the location of the shooting.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 25-year-old man was in the 6800 block of West North Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired several shots, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

At least 11 other people were wounded in city shootings between 4 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Twenty-three people were shot in Chicago last weekend. At least 600 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2017.

