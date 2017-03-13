Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival: ‘City Of Lumos’

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s called City of Lumos, and it’s a Harry Potter Festival in Aurora.

Need we say more? Probably not, but we will because we are too excited. Potter puns will be kept to a minimum.

“A festival for all ages,” Aurora’s Harry Potter Festival is a community-based fan event celebrating the Harry Potter series by author (queen) J.K. Rowling. It’s flying into downtown Aurora Sunday July, 30 at Water Street Mall (24 East Downer Place). Now, true Potter fans will recognize that date as one day before Harry’s birthday.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, the event will have all the activities required to experience a day in the life of the Chosen One:

Diagon Alley: Visitors can make wands, spellbooks, bookmarks and broomsticks at “Make-It booths”

Classes: Learn a thing or two at Hogwarts! Potions: There are several Potions classes to choose from: Children’s Drinkable Potions Lab, Magical Mocktails, Keepsake Potion Bottle Herbology: A local garden center will present classes Care of Magical Creatures: Buckbeak. Enough said.

Quidditch: Participate in a game or watch a match at the festival’s Muggle Quidditch Pitch

Wizard’s Chess: Stand in for a King, Queen, Knight or Pawn on the life-sized chess board (Not me. Not Hermione. You.)

Horcrux Hunt: Follow clues to find horcruxes located throughout the downtown on this scavenger hunt. Question: Is this safe? Or legal?

Hogwarts Express: Take a mini train ride to Hogwarts

Also! The festival encourages those attending to dress up as their favorite character because there will be a costume parade. But no one go as Bellatrix. Dibs.

Businesses throughout the downtown will also host independent events.

Now don’t get your wands in a knot — some of these events will have fees, but most activities are free. Plus, no admission charges!

City of Lumos is organized by a volunteer committee sponsored by Culture Shock, which is a not-for-profit organization that provides free and affordable arts events and programs to the Aurora-area community.

The event is currently recruiting groups to volunteer for the festival. So if you’d like to assist, you could potentially be running some of the booths or classes. Excuse us while we go inquire about teaching Defense Against the Dark Arts.

You know you want to go, let’s be Sirius.